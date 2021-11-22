Here's Illinois' Most Popular Netflix Show in 2021

Netflix subscribers had the chance to watch more than 15,000 titles in 2021, and for Illinois residents, one clearly took the top.

"Squid Game" was the most popular series in Illinois, according to HighSpeedInternet.com, which analyzed the five most popular Netflix shows using Google Trends data between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, 2021.

The Korean drama also secured the top spot in 11 others states, including California.

But it wasn't America's favorite show overall.

NBC's "Manifest" - a drama about a disappearing plane and the passengers on board - obtained the most search volume in 23 states including Indiana and Michigan.

"Bridgerton," a Netflix drama set in nineteenth-century London, was the favorite show in New England and the Great Plains. Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio and Vermont were among the 14 states where the drama ranked number one.

Utah stood alone, claiming sci-fi thriller "Stranger Things" as its most popular show.