Here’s How You Can Find Out if an Illinois Business is Essential

Since Saturday evening, Illinois has been under a stay-at-home order, which allows residents to leave their homes only when necessary and requires non-essential businesses to be closed.

In the days since, NBC 5 has received several inquiries regarding whether a specific business has been deemed essential or non-essential.

While the state of Illinois has listed which kinds of businesses can remain open, many residents still have questions — whether it's about their place of employment, a relative's job or a business in their neighborhood.

As a result, the state of Illinois has set up the Essential Business Determination Hotline, which you can reach by calling 1-800-252-2923. You can also submit questions by sending an email to CEO.support@illinois.gov.