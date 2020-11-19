Here's How to Watch The Virtual Millennium Park Tree Lighting Thursday Night

Chicagoans can watch the annual lighting virtually Thursday night as Millennium Park's iconic Christmas tree returns to the city for the 107th year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said that the 45-foot "official" Christmas tree will be raised Thursday and remain standing through Jan. 7, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, DCASE said there will be no in-person tree lighting ceremony for the public, but Chicagoans can attend a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. at YouTube.com/ChicagoDCASE.

“Despite the historic challenges presented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unceasing in finding workable solutions at every turn that support our families, protect our communities and unite us during this unprecedented moment," Lightfoot said.

"Millennium Park at Home: Chicago Holidays," the 30-minute virtual feature, will include greetings from the city's mayor and first lady and music from various Chicago groups.

The tree can be seen at Millennium Park from Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for groups of 10 people or fewer, face coverings and social distancing required.

Officials also announced the Millennium Park McCormick Tribune Ice Rink will not be open this winter season. Maggie Daley Park's Ice Skating Ribbon will be open to the public beginning Nov. 20 with a reservation.

City officials said a new art installation will be revealed in Wrigley Square this December honoring Chicago lives lost to the coronavirus.