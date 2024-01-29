Here's how to volunteer for the Shamrock Shuffle this spring

Looking to volunteer at the Shamrock Shuffle on March 24, helping out thousands of runners as part of the unofficial kickoff to the running season?

Here’s a complete guide on how to register, what to wear, what you should bring and where to park.

How do I register?

There are five types of volunteer roles available for registration for at the Shuffle: individual volunteer for the race, individual volunteer for packet pick-up, group leader, medical volunteer and key volunteer.

Individual volunteers just need to register but those wanting to serve as group leaders, medical volunteers and key volunteers need to apply to be selected for the role.

Registration for individual volunteers is open now until March 17. Key volunteer, medical volunteer and group leader registration is open now until Feb. 16. Walk-up volunteer registration is not accepted.

Volunteers must be 14 years old by the day they are volunteering to participate.

When registering, you cannot register multiple people under the same account. Each volunteer needs to make a new account under the volunteering registration to sign up for a position.

Only one account can be made per email address.

After registering, prospective volunteers will receive a confirmation email to let them know that your registration was successful.

What should I wear?

According to officials, volunteers will receive uniforms at volunteer check-in.

Packet pick-up and race day volunteers receive a long sleeve shirt, hat and credential.

All volunteers are expected to dress in appropriate bottoms for their assigned volunteering duties aside from their designated uniform and wear closed-toe shoes.

Your credentials should be visible throughout the entire event.

What should I bring?

Volunteers should bring a valid photo ID to check-in. School IDs are allowed for students.

Bags are not recommended, as there will be a security check through anything that is not able to fit into a pocket, according to organizers.

Is food provided?

Food will be provided depending on the volunteer’s shift.

What do organizers recommend for transportation and parking?

The Bank of America suggests volunteers take public transportation when possible, but if driving is required, parking options will be provided in the volunteer registration confirmation email.

Have more questions or want to learn more about the event?

Take a look at our previous articles and video coverage to learn more about the Shamrock Shuffle and NBC Chicago’s special registration discount code.