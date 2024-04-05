Here's how to make your own solar eclipse box viewer. Brant Miller explains the process step by step

If you're looking forward to Monday's solar eclipse but can't get your hands on eclipse glasses for whatever reason, there's another option to watch the spectacle safely.

Chances are you might have everything necessary to build a do-it-yourself viewing device at home.

So how does it work?

A pinhole eclipse viewer projects an image through a small hole in an object, onto a surface, allowing you to safely observe light, according to the Adler Planetarium. You can project the light onto a wall, the floor, or a surface on the inside of your pinhole projector.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Brant Miller and Telemundo Chicago Meteorologist Maricela Vazquez broke down the step-by-step process of making an eclipse viewing box on Friday night during special eclipse coverage on the NBC Chicago streaming channel.

Supplies

Large cardboard box

A piece of paper

Tape

Aluminum Foil

Scissors

Pin

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1: First, grab a large cardboard box. While you might have heard of people using cereal boxes, you'll want something with a longer focal length, according to Miller.

Step 2: Take a white piece of paper and tape it on one side of the box's interior.

Step 3: On the opposite side of where you put the piece of paper, cut a small square from the cardboard.

Step 4: Grab a piece of aluminum foil and tape it over the hole, making sure the hole is completely covered.

Grab a piece of aluminum foil and tape it over the hole, making sure the hole is completely covered. Step 5: Using a pin, make a small hole in the center of the foil.

While creating a viewing box is a perfect way to get children excited about the eclipse, scissors are required, so adult supervision is a must.