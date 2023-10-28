The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert after an outbreak of Salmonella infections caused by onions occurred in 22 states including Illinois.

According to the CDC, the active investigation may have been caused by onions processed at “Gill Onions,” with some affected products including batches of diced yellow onions, 8 oz. cups of diced celery and onions, 10 oz. cups of diced mirepoix and 8 oz. cups of diced red onions, with use-by dates between Aug. 8 and Aug. 28.

Are the onions in my fridge at risk?

Check if the onions in both our fridge and freezer have use-by dates between Aug. 8, 2023, and Aug. 28, 2023. This was the time window identified to have onions that might put you in danger of Salmonella.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Is anything else in my fridge at risk?

The CDC advises to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products by using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella?

Call your healthcare provider if you have severe symptoms: