A small icon on your ID will soon be a big factor in determining whether or not you can fly domestically.

Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present one of two different forms of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.

According to the Department of Homeland Services, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, "establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards."

Designated by a star and surrounding gold circle in the top right hand corner of an Illinois driver's license or state ID, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with stronger security standards than a simple driver's license.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

REAL IDs, the DHS says, will specifically be needed for the following purposes:

Accessing certain federal facilities, like TSA security checkpoints

Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, or flying domestically

Entering nuclear power plants

If you don't currently have a REAL ID, you might not need one. According to the state, you do not need a REAL ID if:

You have a valid U.S. passport or passport card; or

You do not use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or

use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or You do not visit military bases; or

visit military bases; or You do not visit secure federal facilities.

You do, however, need a REAL ID, the state says, if:

You do not have a valid U.S. passport or passport card; AND

have a valid U.S. passport or passport card; AND You use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or

You visit military bases; or

You visit secure federal facilities.

Those wishing to get a REAL ID while renewing their Illinois driver's license can do so, but must first fill out a REAL ID application at a Secretary of State Drivers Services facility and provide documents that prove their identity, their Social Security number, a written signature and two documents that show proof of residency.

The following are acceptable documents to prove identity:

Birth certificate

U.S. passport

Foreign passport with U.S. visa affixed with approved Form I-94 document

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Citizenship

Certificate of Naturalization

Employment Authorization Document

Permanent Resident Card

REAL ID

To provide proof of their Social Security number, residents can show their Social Security card or a W-2. A pay stub with a Social Security number on it will also be accepted.

Illinois residents will also need to show at least two proofs of residency. Those can include the following: bank statement, canceled check, school transcript, credit card statement, mortgage or rental agreement, insurance policy, pay stub, retirement statement, report card, utility bill and voter registration card.

After providing those documents, residents will receive a temporary paper ID at the facility (although residents are reminded that the TSA will NOT accept the paper ID), and will receive their new ID in the mail within 15 business days.

For a proof of signature, residents can present a credit or debit card, a canceled check, a current Illinois driver’s license or ID, a court order, a foreign passport, a Medicare card or a U.S. military ID.

For a complete list of acceptable documents, click here.

A REAL ID card costs the same as a driver’s license ($30) or a state ID ($20).

Illinois residents can use an interactive checklist to make sure they have the documents necessary to apply.