Here's how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year in Illinois

The website GOBankingRates analyzed and shared the costs of Thanksgiving dinner in each state by examining prices of typical items like turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie.

By NBC Chicago Staff

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, you might be thinking about preparing a hefty meal already.

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be daunting - with so many dishes to serve and plenty of preparations to do. For those hosting this year, there is some relief - at least when it comes to the cost.

Turkey prices are expected to be lower due to a 2% increase in production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While turkey will be cheaper, it remains unclear if the same can be said for Thanksgiving dinner overall.

In 2023, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 38th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey found a classic Thanksgiving feast was $61.17 -- a 4.5% decline from historically high prices the year prior.

The website GOBankingRates analyzed and shared the costs of Thanksgiving dinner in each state by examining prices of typical items like turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie. In Illinois, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner is $62.84. Indiana isn't too far off at $62.02. Both Indiana and Illinois rank between the most affordable and mid-range states.

Hawaii takes the top spot in the nation with Thanksgiving dinner costing an average of $80.02.

Hawaii remains the most expensive state due to its remote location and high shipping costs for food items, numbers revealed. Alaska, which faces similar challenges, is second, with an average cost of $73.84.

The cheapest meals can be found in Georgia and Kansas, at $58.20 and $58.21, respectively. According to GOBankingRates, it's easier to find deals on Thanksgiving staples since both states benefit from lower living costs and abundant agricultural produce.

