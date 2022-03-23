Here's How and Where You Can Get Free Gas Thursday in Chicago and Several Suburbs

Businessman Willie Wilson's gas giveaway that spurred major traffic jams in Chicago last week will return Thursday for a second and even bigger round, this time adding several additional locations, including a number of suburbs.
At gas stations across the city and several surrounding suburbs, vehicles can begin lining up at 7 a.m.
In Chicago, to avoid the chaos that unfolded the week prior, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications released a list of rules for drivers.
At city locations, each vehicle will receive a sticker indicating their position in line. OEMC noted, however, that cars may not start lining up prior to 7 a.m. All vehicles must also have a sticker to receive free gas.
Each vehicle can receive up to $50 worth of gas, OEMC said. Locations can expect up to 400 cars for an estimated four to five hours.
Traffic Control Aides and the Chicago Police Department will send officers to each participating location to assist in the flow of traffic, as Wilson's first giveaway last week led to major jams near a number of citywide gas stations.
It is unclear whether similar rules will be enforced at the suburban locations participating in the giveaway.
In partnership with approximately 50 gas stations around the Chicago area, Wilson said he will offer drivers free gas until his $1 million is spent.
Wondering where you can go to fill up your tank for free?
Here's the full list of participating locations:
Chicago Locations
Amoco – 4401 West Roosevelt Road
Amoco – 7210 North Clark
BP – 342 East 35th Street
BP – 3955 North Western Avenue
BP – 4401 West 55th Street
BP – 7600 South Chicago Avenue
Citgo – 501 West 31st Street
Citgo – 1345 North Pulaski
Citgo – 5103 West Madison
Citgo – 5150 West Chicago
Citgo – 6700 South Cottage Grove
Clark – 1201 West 87th Street
Gulf – 9901 South Halsted
Marathon – 340 South Sacramento
Shell – 5230 South Western Avenue
Shell – 6129 West North Avenue
Shell – 6434 West Archer
Super Save – 48 East Garfield Boulevard
Super Save – 9452 South Cottage Grove
Super Save – 11100 South State Street
NOTE: OEMC's list of gas stations included a Clark station at 4300 South Union Avenue, but a list posted to Dr. Wilson's Twitter account did NOT include that gas station.
Suburban Locations
Berwyn:
BP – 1601 Oak Park
Broadview:
BP – 17th & Bataan
Calumet Park:
Citgo – 11901 South Marshfield
Chicago Heights:
Mobile - 431 W. Lincoln Highway
Cicero:
BP – 5201 West Cermak Road
Country Club Hills:
18280 South Pulaski
Dolton:
Exxon Mobil – 1421 East Sibley Boulevard
Evanston:
Mobil – 1950 Green Bay Road
Harvey:
BP – 15857 South Halsted
Harwood Heights:
Shell – 4555 North Nagle
Hazel Crest:
BP – 17450 Kedzie
Hickory Hills:
Falcon – 8702 South Roberts Road
LaGrange Park:
Mobile – 1101 North LaGrange Road
Maywood:
Super Save – 101 West Madison
Melrose Park:
BP – 1309 North 25th
Oak Forest:
BP – 5548 West 159th Street
Oak Lawn:
BP – 11040 South Pulaski Road
Olympia Fields:
Shell – 2401 Lincoln Highway
Park Forest:
Shell – 385 Sauk Trail
Phoenix:
Citgo – 15221 South Halsted
Riverdale:
Citgo – 13801 South Halsted
River Grove:
Shell – 2474 Thatcher
Robbins:
GoLo – 4005 West 135th Street
Rosemont:
Mobile – 9401 West Higgins
Schiller Park:
Phillips – 9340 Irving Park Road
Stickney:
Shell – 3901 South Harlem
Stone Park:
Amoco – 1700 North Mannheim
Westchester:
BP – 11201 West Cermak Road