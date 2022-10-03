bank of america chicago marathon

Here's a Map of the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Course Route

The course is expected to be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners Oct. 9

The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the city's biggest racing event of the year, steps off in a matter of days, set to take thousands of runners on a grand tour of the city.

As street closures begin and the city's preparations intensify in the lead-up to the event, knowing the course is critical for runners, spectators and anyone who plans on being in the city on race day.

Known for its flat and fast course, the race will start and end in Grant Park. Along the 26.2-mile journey, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

The course is expected to be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

