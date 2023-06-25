Here's a look at the major concerts coming to Chicago in July

From Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" performances at Soldier Field earlier this month to Morgan Wallen's recent concerts at Wrigley Field, Chicago has seen no shortage of big musical names this summer.

And if you have yet to see a concert yet - there's still some time. Plus, plenty of other star-studded performances are planned throughout July and beyond.

Here's a look at a number of the concerts scheduled next month, featuring artists from a wide variety of genres.

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

When: July 2

Where: Allstate Arena

Tickets: On sale now

Drake, with 21 Savage

When: July 5, 6

Where: The United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Dave Matthews Band

When: July 7, 8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band

The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.

When: July 13, 14, 15, 16

Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now

Avenged Sevenfold With Alexisonfire

When: July 18

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

Tickets: On sale now

Alicia Keys

When: July 18

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort

When: July 21

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Beyoncé

When: July 22, 23

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.

Thomas Rhett

When: July 28

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Ed Sheeran

When: July 29

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Incubus

When: July 30

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now