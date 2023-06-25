Here's a look at the major concerts coming to Chicago in July

From Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" performances at Soldier Field earlier this month to Morgan Wallen's recent concerts at Wrigley Field, Chicago has seen no shortage of big musical names this summer.
And if you have yet to see a concert yet - there's still some time. Plus, plenty of other star-studded performances are planned throughout July and beyond.
Here's a look at a number of the concerts scheduled next month, featuring artists from a wide variety of genres.
Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
When: July 2
Where: Allstate Arena
Tickets: On sale now
Drake, with 21 Savage
When: July 5, 6
Where: The United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Dave Matthews Band
When: July 7, 8
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band
The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.
When: July 13, 14, 15, 16
Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now
Avenged Sevenfold With Alexisonfire
When: July 18
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
Tickets: On sale now
Alicia Keys
When: July 18
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort
When: July 21
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Beyoncé
When: July 22, 23
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.
Thomas Rhett
When: July 28
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Ed Sheeran
When: July 29
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: On sale now
Incubus
When: July 30
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now