Here's a look at recent Illinois gas prices as worries surrounding increases intensify

Americans are worried about the cost of gasoline after the U.S. inserted itself into the Israel-Iran war.

The war has raised concerns that Iran could retaliate by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil chokepoint due to the large volumes of crude that pass through it every day.

The Strait of Hormuz is between Oman and Iran, which boasts a fleet of fast-attack boats and thousands of naval mines as well as missiles that it could use to make the strait impassable, at least for a time.

About 20 million barrels of oil per day, or around 20% of the world’s oil consumption, passed through the strait in 2024. Most of that oil goes to Asia.

If Iran blocked the strait, oil prices could shoot as high as $120-$130 per barrel, at least temporarily, said Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analyst at Kpler, in an online webinar Sunday.

That would deal an inflationary shock to the global economy — if it lasted. Analysts think it wouldn't.

U.S. oil customers would feel the impact of the higher prices but would not lose much supply. The U.S. imported only about 7% of its oil from Persian Gulf countries through the strait in 2024, according to the USEIA. That was the lowest level in nearly 40 years.

The chart below shows the current state of gas prices in Illinois, as compared to past days, weeks, months and last year.

As shown, Illinois gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. Today, the average price in Illinois was $3.43 for a gallon. Nationally, that number was $2.86.

Still, gas prices are lower than they were this time last year, when the Illinois average was $3.83 per gallon and the national average was $3.09 per gallon.

See here for the most updated version of the chart.