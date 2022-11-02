Here's a Look at Bears Receiver Chase Claypool's NFL Highlights

Here's a look at Chase Claypool's NFL highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added a big, athletic pass-catcher in Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields in the passing game.

They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to acquire Claypool from the Steelers.

He's a big receiver (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) with speed (4.42 40-yard dash) and a knack for catching contested balls. He should fit in well opposite of Darnell Mooney with Fields' talents at quarterback.

Here's a highlight reel the Bears posted ahead of Claypool joining the team.

Through 2.5 seasons, Claypool recorded over 2,000 yards receiving and 15 total touchdowns. He posted over 800 yards receiving in each of the two full seasons he played in the NFL since entering the league in 2020.

This season, he's struggled. The Steelers are sifting through quarterbacks and Claypool's production has been affected by the commotion. He has 321 receiving yards and one touchdown through three weeks.

The hope is Claypool can add offensive value under Luke Getsy's offense and Fields' arm.

