Here’s every pick the Chicago Bears made in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially completed.

The Bears made 10 picks in this draft, focusing on the trenches of both sides of the ball and marginal upgrades to the secondary.

Here's the official draft class for the Bears from the 2023 NFL draft.

Round 1, No. 10 (via PHI): Darnell Wright, Tennessee, offensive tackle

Round 2, No. 53 (via BAL): Gervon Dexter, Florida, defensive tackle

Round 2, No. 56 (via JAX): Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, cornerback

Round 3, No. 64: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina, defensive tackle

Round 4, No. 115: Roschon Johnson, Texas, running back

Round 4, No. 133 (via PHI): Tyler Scott, Cincinnati, wide receiver

Round 5, No. 148 (via NE): Noah Sewell, Oregon, linebacker

Round 5, No. 165 (via NO): Terell Smith, Minnesota, cornerback

Round 7, No. 218: Travis Bell, Kennesaw State, defensive tackle

Round 7, No. 258: Kendall Williamson, Stanford, safety

