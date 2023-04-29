Here’s every pick the Chicago Bears made in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2023 NFL Draft is officially completed.
The Bears made 10 picks in this draft, focusing on the trenches of both sides of the ball and marginal upgrades to the secondary.
Here's the official draft class for the Bears from the 2023 NFL draft.
Round 1, No. 10 (via PHI): Darnell Wright, Tennessee, offensive tackle
Round 2, No. 53 (via BAL): Gervon Dexter, Florida, defensive tackle
Round 2, No. 56 (via JAX): Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, cornerback
Round 3, No. 64: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina, defensive tackle
Round 4, No. 115: Roschon Johnson, Texas, running back
Round 4, No. 133 (via PHI): Tyler Scott, Cincinnati, wide receiver
Round 5, No. 148 (via NE): Noah Sewell, Oregon, linebacker
Round 5, No. 165 (via NO): Terell Smith, Minnesota, cornerback
Round 7, No. 218: Travis Bell, Kennesaw State, defensive tackle
Round 7, No. 258: Kendall Williamson, Stanford, safety
