Trick or Treating

Here's a List of Halloween Trick-or-Treating Hours For Chicago and 45 Suburbs

Halloween is here, and you're nearly prepared: Costume? Check. Candy? Check. Decorations? Check.

But when exactly does trick-or-treating take place in your neighborhood?

From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of official Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the Chicago area.

  • Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Chicago: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for city-sponsored events
  • Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Elgin: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Elk Grove Village: 1 to 8 p.m.
  • Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Glen Ellyn: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.
  • Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Naperville: No set time - police advise younger children end by dark; older children until 8 p.m.
  • Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Orland Park: 2 to 7 p.m.
  • Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • West Chicago: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.
