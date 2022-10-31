Halloween is here, and you're nearly prepared: Costume? Check. Candy? Check. Decorations? Check.

But when exactly does trick-or-treating take place in your neighborhood?

From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of official Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the Chicago area.

Algonquin : 3 to 7 p.m.

: 3 to 7 p.m. Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

Chicago: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for city-sponsored events

Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elgin: 4 to 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Village: 1 to 8 p.m.

Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glen Ellyn: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.

Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m.

Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.

Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

Naperville: No set time - police advise younger children end by dark; older children until 8 p.m.

Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Orland Park: 2 to 7 p.m.

Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.

Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

West Chicago: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.