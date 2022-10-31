Halloween is here, and you're nearly prepared: Costume? Check. Candy? Check. Decorations? Check.
But when exactly does trick-or-treating take place in your neighborhood?
From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of official Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the Chicago area.
- Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Chicago: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for city-sponsored events
- Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Elgin: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Elk Grove Village: 1 to 8 p.m.
- Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Glen Ellyn: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m.
- Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.
- Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Naperville: No set time - police advise younger children end by dark; older children until 8 p.m.
- Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Orland Park: 2 to 7 p.m.
- Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.
- West Chicago: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.
