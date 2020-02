Here’s Every Criminal Incident That Happened at the CTA’s Jackson Station in the Past Year

NBC5 Investigates recently revealed that violent crime on CTA's rapid-transit lines, stations and platforms has doubled, in the past six years. We also created an interactive map to show the numbers of violent crimes and thefts at each of CTA's 123 rapid-transit stations.

But the Red Line station at Jackson Street -- site of Monday's shooting -- clearly tops the list. So NBC5 Investigates compiled this chart of every crime that has happened there in the past year, along with every crime at the Jackson Blue Line station, which is adjacent via the underground tunnel where Monday's shooting took place.

Here is a list of every crime reported in and around the Jackson Street stations, since January 1, 2019: