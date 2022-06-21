Here Are Waterfalls and Greenery Near Chicago to Explore This Summer

With the arrival of the first day of summer and a pair of recent heat waves, the Chicagoland area offers plenty of nature to visit, including various parks and forest reserves with waterfalls on the outskirts of the city.

Here is a list of places where you can go to escape the heat.

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

Glen Forest Preserve is a nature preserve in DuPage County, Illinois, with a waterfall that you can visit after hiking.

Address: Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, Lemont, IL

More information here.

Rocky Glen Waterfall

The Glen Forest Preserve includes the Rocky Glen Waterfall, which may be seen by walking a trail from the parking lot on the preserve's west side.

Address: Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, Lemont, IL

More information here.

Worth Waterfall Park

It is a park and recreation area with a trail that overlooks the Little Calumet River's waterfalls.

Address: 11798 S Harlem Ave, Worth, IL 60482

More information here.

Glencoe Waterfall Garden

The 45-foot-high waterfall flows down a hillside among plants and shrubs. The waterfall can be seen by going down one of the Chicago Botanic Garden's trails.

Address: Waterfall Glen Main Trail, Darien IL 60561

More information here.

Glen Main Waterfall

The waterfall is located in DuPage County's Glen Forest Preserve. The reserve contains various routes that lead to the massive waterfall.

Address: Waterfall Glen Main Trail, Darien IL 60561

More information here.

Blackhawk Waterfall

It is located in the Jon J. Duerr Forest Reserve in South Elgin and features a route that leads to a waterfall along the Fox River.

Address: 35W003 Route 31, South Elgin, IL

More information here.

Waterfall in Columbus Park

It is located in the River Forest Reserve and features green spaces and a waterfall designed by Jen Jensen, a landscape architect.

Address: 401 Thatcher Ave, River Forest, IL 60305

More information here.

Humboldt Park Waterfall

A slightly smaller waterfall may be found by going down the park's trail, which also has spots for birding watching, and walking your dog in this well-known Chicago neighborhood.

Address: 1440 N. Humboldt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622

More information here.

Caldwell Lilly Pool in Lincoln Park

Although it's not a waterfall, this flowery pond near the zoo is a perfect natural oasis in Chicago and admission is free.