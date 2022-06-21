Waterfall

Here Are Waterfalls and Greenery Near Chicago to Explore This Summer

With the arrival of the first day of summer and a pair of recent heat waves, the Chicagoland area offers plenty of nature to visit, including various parks and forest reserves with waterfalls on the outskirts of the city.

Here is a list of places where you can go to escape the heat.

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

Glen Forest Preserve is a nature preserve in DuPage County, Illinois, with a waterfall that you can visit after hiking.

  • Address: Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, Lemont, IL
  • More information here.

Rocky Glen Waterfall

The Glen Forest Preserve includes the Rocky Glen Waterfall, which may be seen by walking a trail from the parking lot on the preserve's west side.

  • Address: Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, Lemont, IL
  • More information here.

Worth Waterfall Park

It is a park and recreation area with a trail that overlooks the Little Calumet River's waterfalls.

  • Address: 11798 S Harlem Ave, Worth, IL 60482
  • More information here.

Glencoe Waterfall Garden

The 45-foot-high waterfall flows down a hillside among plants and shrubs. The waterfall can be seen by going down one of the Chicago Botanic Garden's trails.

  • Address: Waterfall Glen Main Trail, Darien IL 60561
  • More information here.

Glen Main Waterfall

The waterfall is located in DuPage County's Glen Forest Preserve. The reserve contains various routes that lead to the massive waterfall.

  • Address: Waterfall Glen Main Trail, Darien IL 60561
  • More information here.

Blackhawk Waterfall

It is located in the Jon J. Duerr Forest Reserve in South Elgin and features a route that leads to a waterfall along the Fox River.

  • Address: 35W003 Route 31, South Elgin, IL
  • More information here.

Waterfall in Columbus Park

It is located in the River Forest Reserve and features green spaces and a waterfall designed by Jen Jensen, a landscape architect.

  • Address: 401 Thatcher Ave, River Forest, IL 60305
  • More information here.

Humboldt Park Waterfall

A slightly smaller waterfall may be found by going down the park's trail, which also has spots for birding watching, and walking your dog in this well-known Chicago neighborhood.

  • Address: 1440 N. Humboldt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
  • More information here.

Caldwell Lilly Pool in Lincoln Park

Although it's not a waterfall, this flowery pond near the zoo is a perfect natural oasis in Chicago and admission is free.

  • Address: 125 W Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
  • More information here.

