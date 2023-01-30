Here Are the Ways to Win Powerball Prizes as Jackpot Hits $613 Million

One of the largest Powerball jackpots in history is up for grabs on Monday night, but even if you don’t secure the big prize, there are still other ways players can win.

Monday’s jackpot has hit an estimated $613 million, which Illinois Lottery officials say would qualify it as the ninth-largest top prize in the game’s history.

The elevated-jackpot comes just three months after a single ticket captured a prize worth more than $2 billion in California, the largest Powerball victory in history.

Even if your prize doesn’t have a bunch of zeroes in it, there are still nine different ways to win, according to Powerball officials:

Match the Powerball: $4

Match one number and the Powerball: $4

Match two numbers and the Powerball: $7

Match three numbers: $7

Match three numbers and the Powerball: $100

Match four numbers: $100

Match four numbers and the Powerball: $50,000

Match five numbers: $1 million

Match five numbers and the Powerball: Jackpot prize

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 at retailers across the 45 states and the territories that participate in the game. The “Powerplay” option can be added for $1 on those tickets, which could increase non-jackpot prizes by up to 10-times their starting value.

The drawing for Monday’s game will take place at approximately 10 p.m. Central time.