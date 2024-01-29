Here are the tax forms you should know about before filing your return

With tax season officially underway, many will undoubtedly be gathering what they need to file, but how can you know which forms you'll need to submit?

Monday, Jan. 29 is the official start date of the 2024 tax season, the IRS announced, with tax returns required to be filed by the April 15 tax deadline.

But having the right forms gathered can be the difference between receiving your return on time or potentially seeing delays.

According to the www.icpas.org/findacpa, "savvy taxpayers should make a list of the forms they expect to receive to ensure they’re all accounted for before filing their tax returns."

"Most tax forms will be delivered from January through February, and it’s always smart to check each form for any errors or inconsistencies before filing," the Illinois CPA Society said.

So which forms might you need and when?

Here's what to know:

Which tax forms do I need?

Here's a look at some of the tax forms filers might need and who they apply to:

W-2: Described by the Illinois CPA Society as "one of the most common forms," a W-2 is "provided by employers annually to report a taxpayer’s total compensation, taxes paid, and contributions to retirement accounts, among other payroll deductions and details."

"Every employer engaged in a trade or business who pays remuneration ... for services performed by an employee must file a Form W-2 for each employee," according to the IRS, provided that the employee has income, Social Security, or Medicare tax withheld.

1098: Anyone who purchased a new property or paid an existing mortgage in 2023 will need Form 1098. This is a mortgage interest statement provided by each lender for each mortgage, "reporting how much was paid in interest, insurance premiums, and other financial details," the CPA Society said.

1098-E: Those with federal student loans will likely see need this form after interest resumed in 2023.

"Generally, Form 1098-E reports federal student loan interest paid by borrowers equal to or greater than $600," according to the Illinois CPA Society.

The IRS agrees, noting that the form includes anyone who received student loan interest of $600 or more.

1098-T: "Eligible educational institutions file Form 1098-T for each student they enroll and for whom a reportable transaction is made. Insurers file this form for each individual to whom they made reimbursements or refunds of qualified tuition and related expenses," according to the IRS.

1099-B: According to the Illinois CPA Society, "taxpayers with proceeds from broker or barter transactions, like selling stocks or options, or exchanging property, will receive Form 1098-B from each applicable financial institution to report any capital gains or losses."

1099-DIV: The IRS reports the 1099-DIV form is "used by banks and other financial institutions to report dividends and other distributions to taxpayers and to the IRS."

1099-INT: "Interest earned above $10 will be reported on Form 1099-INT for each interest-bearing account from each applicable bank or financial institution," according to the Illinois CPA Society.

1099-K: According to the IRS, "Form 1099-K is a report of payments you got for goods or services during the year" from credit or gift cards and payment apps like PayPal, eBay and more.

"These organizations are required to fill out Form 1099K and send copies to the IRS and to you," the IRS states.

Payments from family and friends do not need to be reported on this form, however.

This form will apply to those who received more than $20,000 in payments from over 200 transactions, the IRS reports, noting that a plan to lower that threshold to $600 was once again delayed for tax year 2023.

For tax year 2023, payment apps and online marketplaces are required to file a 1099-K for personal or business accounts that receive over $20,000 in payments from over 200 transactions for goods or services.

1099-MISC: This form focused on income earned from miscellaneous sources. It includes things like royalties, rents, prizes, or awards, according to the CPA Society.

1099-R: "If a taxpayer received a distribution of $10 or more from a pension, annuity, retirement account, profit-sharing plan, or insurance contract, Form 1099-R will be received from each applicable financial institution to report this income," the CPA Society reports.

According to the IRS, the form is "for each person to whom you have made a designated distribution or are treated as having made a distribution of $10 or more." This includes from:

Profit-sharing or retirement plans.

Any individual retirement arrangements (IRAs).

Annuities, pensions, insurance contracts, survivor income benefit plans.

Permanent and total disability payments under life insurance contracts.

Charitable gift annuities, etc.

Schedule K-1: According to Intuit, a Schedule K-1 form reports "the amounts that are passed through to each party that has an interest in an entity, such as a business partnership or an S corporation."

The Illinois CPA Society reports this form is typically for people in three groups of taxpayers: business owners, co-owners, and partners; shareholders and investors; and those receiving income or assets from a trust or estate.

SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S: These forms are for those who receive Social Security benefits.

For people in this category, either Form SSA-1099 or Form SSA-1042S will be provided by the Social Security Administration to report the total benefits received.

"A Social Security 1099 or 1042S Benefit Statement, also called an SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, is a tax form that shows the total amount of benefits you received from Social Security in the previous year," according to the Social Security Administraiton. "It is mailed out each January to people who receive benefits and tells you how much Social Security income to report to the IRS on your tax return."

When does the IRS start accepting returns?

According to the announcement, the IRS will start officially accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 29.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, it will also begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 29.

What if I pay quarterly taxes?

Due dates are as follows for those who pay taxes quarterly:

Jan. 1-March 31 pay period: April 15

April 1-May 31 pay period: June 15

June 1-Aug. 31 pay period: Sept. 15

Sept. 1-Dec. 31 pay period: Jan. 15 of the following year

Can I file my taxes electronically for free?

While the IRS Free File Program allows most Americans to file their federal taxes for free online, there are a variety of services available for those who qualify.

Some individuals could be eligible for full-service tax preparation services through the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs also exist.

Eligibility for programs vary, but most Americans are eligible if they make $60,000 or less, have a qualifying disability, have limited English skills, or are 60 years of age or older.

In Illinois, many residents are eligible for free tax filing as well through the MyTax Illinois service. Residents who are filing using an IL-1040 and meet other criteria are eligible, according to officials.

When will you get your refund?

According to the IRS, several factors can impact the timing of a refund after the IRS has received a return. However, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days, the IRS says.

"The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills," the agency says. "Some returns may require additional review and may take longer."

Tracking your refund

You can track your refund using the IRS' "Where's my Refund?" tool.

According to officials, the tool allows taxpayers to see "detailed refund status messages in plain language." As part of improvements this year, the tool will provide taxpayers with "clearer and more detailed updates," including if the IRS is requesting more information.