Here Are the Street Fests Happening in Chicago This Weekend

It's officially street fest season in Chicago!

For the first time in two years, most street fests in Chicago have returned at their full scope and scale, with some new events lined up as well.

However, this weekend's weather may not fully cooperate as rain and storms are possible both Friday and Saturday.

A little cool-down is also expected starting Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday could be a perfect day to spend outside though, with partly sunny skies and cool temperature highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Here's what's happening this weekend in over upcoming weeks:

May 20-22: Mayfest

Lincoln Park

On Armitage from Sheffield to Racine, the festival features live music, food and drinks on Friday from 5-10 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from noon-10 p.m. More information here.

May 21: Tequila Fest

Lincoln Park

From 2:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Chicagoans can sample dozens of tequila and agave brands at Beaumont Bar & Grill on Halsted starting at $60. For tickets and more information, click here.

May 28-29: Mayfestiversary

Ravenswood

Featuring food trucks, live music and a variety of beers, Mayfestiversary will return to Begyle and Dovetail Breweries with proceeds going to The Friendship Center. More information here.

June 3-5: Lincoln Park Greek Fest

Lincoln Park

From St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the popular North Side festival serves up authentic Greek flavorful food, live music and dancing. More information here.

June 3-5: Do Division

Wicker Park

The three-day festival on Division Street between Damen and Leavitt showcases live music, fashion shows, area vendors, art and activities. More information here.

June 4-5: Hot Dog Fest

Portage Park

Chicagoan's favorite hot dog spots will compete for the best bite in the city on Saturday and Sunday from noon-10 p.m. More information here.