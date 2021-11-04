Here Are Which Stores Will be Open, Closed on Thanksgiving 2021

As retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season, many stores and outlets will close their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, reflecting a growing trend in the industry of allowing employees to spend the day with their families.
Still, there are many stores that will be open with abbreviated hours, giving customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.
Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for the Thanksgiving holiday:
Aldi – Closed
Banana Republic – Closed
Barnes & Noble – Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond – Closed
Best Buy – Closed
Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Costco – Closed
CVS – Open (Hours will vary, according to The Pioneer Woman)
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed
Dollar General – Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping
Gap – Closed
Home Depot – Closed
Jewel-Osco – Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kohl’s – Closed
Kroger – Open at normal hours, but will close at 4 p.m.
Macy’s – Closed
Mariano’s – Open at normal hours, but will close at 4 p.m.
Marshalls – Closed
Meijer – Most locations open 6 a.m. to midnight
Menard’s – Closed
Old Navy – Closed
Target – Closed
Walmart – Closed
Whole Foods – Open for modified hours