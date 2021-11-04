Thanksgiving Open Stores

Here Are Which Stores Will be Open, Closed on Thanksgiving 2021

As retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season, many stores and outlets will close their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, reflecting a growing trend in the industry of allowing employees to spend the day with their families.

Still, there are many stores that will be open with abbreviated hours, giving customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Aldi – Closed

Banana Republic – Closed

Barnes & Noble – Closed

Bed Bath & Beyond – Closed

Best Buy – Closed

Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco – Closed

CVS – Open (Hours will vary, according to The Pioneer Woman)

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed

Dollar General – Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping

Gap – Closed

Home Depot – Closed

Jewel-Osco – Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kohl’s – Closed  

Kroger – Open at normal hours, but will close at 4 p.m.

Macy’s – Closed

Mariano’s – Open at normal hours, but will close at 4 p.m.

Marshalls – Closed

Meijer – Most locations open 6 a.m. to midnight

Menard’s – Closed

Old Navy – Closed

Target – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Whole Foods – Open for modified hours

