Here Are the Shedd Aquarium's Free Days for January, February

The Shedd Aquarium has announced free days for the months of January and February for Illinois residents.

Those who live in Illinois can attend the Shedd free of charge during the following days:

Jan. 13-17

Feb. 7-11

Feb. 14-18

All residents must provide proof of residency to participate in the museum free days, such as an Illinois driver's license, lease, library card, student ID with a photo, utility bill, work ID or check stub.

Shedd officials said advanced reservations will be required and no tickets will be available onsite.

Due to new COVID-19 guidance in Chicago, the Shedd requires proof of vaccination for guests ages 5 and older. People ages 16 and older are also required to show a photo ID to match the vaccination proof.