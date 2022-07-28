Here Are the Odds Bears' Justin Fields Leads NFL in Passing Yards in 2022

Here are the odds Justin Fields leads NFL in passing this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While Tom Brady didn’t win a Super Bowl last season, he still has a title to defend in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was the NFL’s 2021 passing champion after racking up a career-best 5,316 yards. It was Brady’s first passing title since 2017 and his fourth overall.

Now, the 44-year-old will try to accomplish something he’s never done in his legendary career: repeat as passing champ. Since 2000, Drew Brees is the only signal caller to lead the league in passing in consecutive seasons, doing so from 2011-12 and from 2014-16. Even if you go all the way back to 1960, Ken Anderson (1974-75), Dan Fouts (1979-82), Dan Marino (1984-86) and Warren Moon (1990-91) are the only other quarterbacks to pull off the feat.

So who are the biggest threats to prevent Brady from joining that rare company this season?

Who is the betting favorite to lead the NFL in passing in 2022?

Brady is not the betting favorite to be crowned the 2022 passing champion, with that title belonging to Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has +650 odds to lead the NFL in passing yards this season, according to our partner, PointsBet. Herbert was the only other QB to reach the 5,000-yard mark in 2021, finishing second behind Brady with 5,014 yards.

But Brady isn’t far behind Herbert, as he’s tied with Patrick Mahomes for the second-best odds at +800. Mahomes, who tallied the fourth-most passing yards in 2021 with 4,839, has surprisingly never won a passing title. The closest he came to one was in 2018 when Ben Roethlisberger beat him out by only 32 yards.

Matthew Stafford, whose 4,886 passing yards were third-most last season, is the only other QB with shorter than +1000 odds at +900. Joe Burrow (+1000), Derek Carr (+1000), Josh Allen (+1100), Dak Prescott (+1200), Aaron Rodgers (+1400) and Russell Wilson (+1800) round out the top 10.

Deshaun Watson (+2500) and Jameis Winston (+3000) are the only other active former passing champions, along with Brady.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is tied with four other signal callers for the 30th-best odds at +10000. That group includes two Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks in rookie Kenny Pickett and ex-Bear Mitchell Trubisky, along with Sam Darnold and Marcus Mariota.

Fields put up 1,870 passing yards across 10 starts and 12 appearances as a rookie last season. His yards per game average of 155.8 ranked 32nd in the league. With some NFL experience under his belt and a new coaching staff in the fold, there’s reason to believe Fields will take a step forward in the passing department in 2022. Though a passing title would be a very lofty goal for his first season as the full-time starter.

Here’s a full look at the betting favorites to win the 2022 passing title:

Justin Herbert: +650

Tom Brady: +800

Patrick Mahomes: +800

Matthew Stafford: +900

Joe Burrow: +1000

Derek Carr: +1000

Josh Allen: +1100

Dak Prescott: +1200

Aaron Rodgers: +1400

Russell Wilson: +1800

Kirk Cousins: +2000

Matt Ryan: +2200

Kyler Murray: +2500

Deshaun Watson: +2500

Trevor Lawrence: +2800

Tua Tagovailoa: +2800

Jameis Winston: +3000

Mac Jones: +3300

Ryan Tannehill: +4000

Jimmy Garoppolo: +5000

Jalen Hurts: +5000

Lamar Jackson: +5000

Trey Lance: +5000

Carson Wentz: +5000

Jared Goff: +6600

Davis Mills: +6600

Zach Wilson: +6600

Daniel Jones: +8000

Baker Mayfield: +8000

Sam Darnold: +10000

Justin Fields: +10000

Marcus Mariota: +10000

Kenny Pickett: +10000

Mitchell Trubisky: +10000

