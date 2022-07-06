Here Are the NBA Rookie of the Year Betting Favorites for 2022-23

Here are the NBA Rookie of the Year favorites for 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chet Holmgren hype train has left the station.

Holmgren had NBA fans going wild with his unofficial professional debut in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday night. The 7-foot-1, 195-pound center out of Gonzaga tallied 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in an extremely impressive 24 minutes of action.

From one-legged fadeaway jumpers to pull-up 3-pointers and no-look assists in transition, Holmgren showed off the complete package.

So where does the Oklahoma City Thunder's No. 2 overall pick rank among the Rookie of the Year favorites following his dazzling debut?

Who is the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2022-23?

Paolo Banchero had the edge over Holmgren in the NBA draft, and the same can be said for Rookie of the Year odds. The Orlando Magic forward is the favorite to take home the Rookie of the Year award next season at +325, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Holmgren is tied with No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. for the second-best ROY odds at +400. Banchero and Smith Jr. are slated to make their unofficial debuts against one another as the Magic and Rockets will battle in the opening game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday. Banchero and Holmgren will go head-to-head on July 11.

Jaden Ivey, who went fifth overall to the Detroit Pistons, is the only other player with shorter than +1000 odds at +600. Ivey's first Summer League game is on Friday against fellow top-10 pick Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fourth overall pick Keegan Murray and sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, both of whom have +1000 odds, are lurking behind the top four favorites. Murray, like Holmgren, went off in his first Summer League game.

Here's a full look at the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year favorites:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic: +325

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder: +400

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets: +400

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons: +600

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: +1000

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings: +1000

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers: +1500

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans: +1800

Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards: +2500

Ochai Agbaji, Cleveland Cavaliers: +3000

Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma City Thunder: +3000

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons: +3000

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: +3000

