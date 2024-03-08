Here are the ‘most envied' school districts in the US, according to a recent survey

While oftentimes the school district that a child attends is based on their location, a recent survey brought a "what if" scenario to life, asking 3,000 parents across the country where they would most like to send their children to school if given the choice.

The 2024 survey administered by Test Prep Insight yielded a ranking of the "Top 250 most envied school districts," with many of the top districts coming from wealthy suburban areas in the Northeastern U.S.

Lower Merion School District, located in the Philadelphia area, was named as the country's most envied district, owing to its wide array of available extracurricular activities.

One of the district's public high schools, Lower Merion High School, has long been known nationally as the alma mater of Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Overall, six of the top 10 districts on the list were in the northeastern U.S., with the highest ranked Midwest district being Bloomfield Hills Schools in Michigan, which ranked 15th.

As for Illinois, the most envied school district in the Land of Lincoln is Northfield Township High School District 225, which includes both Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South High Schools.

Coming in at No. 51 was Township High School District 113, which includes Deerfield and Highland Park High Schools in Chicago's northern suburbs.

Ranking 69th on the list was Township High School District 211, which consists of five suburban high schools (Conant, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Schaumburg).

Below is a look at the full top 10 most envied school districts in the U.S.:

1. Lower Merion School District, Pennsylvania

2. Great Neck Public Schools, New York

3. Jericho Union Free School District, New York

4. Eanes Independent School District, Texas

5. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, North Carolina

6. North Allegheny School District, Pennsylvania

7. North Kingstown School Department, Rhode Island

8. Teton County School District #1, Wyoming

9. Ridgefield Public Schools District, Connecticut

10. Scottsdale Unified School District, Arizona

More information on the list and the full ranking can be found here.