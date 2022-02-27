Here are the Illinois Counties Where You Should Still Wear a Mask, According to New CDC Guidelines

The U.S. has relaxed mask guidance for the majority of Americans, explaining more than 70% of people live in areas where masks can safely be removed indoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a shift in metrics Friday that leans less heavily on COVID-19 cases and instead gives more weight to hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

While the new recommendation means most people don't need to wear a mask indoors, that's not the case for everyone in Illinois.

Masks aren't recommended in the majority of Chicago-area counties. Most are ranked as "low" community levels - the lowest category of risk as defined by the CDC.

LaSalle County has been ranked as a "medium" community level. In these locations, those at risk for severe illness are encouraged to talk to their health care provider about whether a mask should be worn and if other precautions should be taken, according to the CDC.

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, is the only area county listed as having "high" risk. According to CDC guidelines, in such areas, people are advised to wear masks in public indoor spaces, including schools, and take additional precautions if at risk for severe illness.

A total of 21 Illinois counties are experiencing troublesome metrics and are too listed as having "high" COVID transmission.

The counties where masks are recommended are listed below:

Adams County

Brown County

Christian County

Clark County

Edgar County

Franklin County

Gallatin County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Marion County

Massac County

McDonough County

Perry County

Pike County

Saline County

Stark County

Wabash County

Washington County

Wayne County

Williamson County

To learn more information about the situation in your community, you can find the CDC's map of community levels by county here.