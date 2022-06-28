Here are the highest-paid NBA players for the 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Westbrook is locking in a major payday for next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard reportedly plans to pick up his $47.06 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Westbrook declining the option to hit free agency would have been an absolute stunner, as he likely wasn’t going to be able to fetch anything close to that massive salary figure on the open market. The nine-time All-Star, who turns 34 in November, is coming off the worst season of his 14-year career.

So as Westbrook plays out the final season of the five-year, $206.8 million supermax deal he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2017, where does he rank among the NBA’s highest-paid players for 2022-23?

Who are the highest-paid NBA players?

Not only is Westbrook the highest-paid Laker over both LeBron James and Anthony Davis for next season, but he’s also close to being the highest-paid player in the entire league.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the only player set to earn a higher base salary than Westbrook in 2022-23 at $48.07 million. However, if James Harden exercises his $47.3 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers, he would take over second place from Westbrook.

The second-highest-salary slot was occupied by John Wall until he took a buyout from the Houston Rockets that saw him surrender $6.5 million. Wall now sits 10th in the NBA at $40.8 million, though he will be tacking onto that total whenever he signs with a new team, which reportedly is expected to be the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook is one spot ahead of teammate LeBron James, who will make $44.4 million next season. Like Westbrook, James is entering the final year of his contract.

Two of Westbrook’s former teammates are right behind James, with Kevin Durant ($42.9 million) in fourth and Paul George ($42.4 million) in fifth. But George may not be long for the top five.

If Bradley Beal declines his $36.4 million player option, he’d be eligible for a five-year, $248 million deal from the Washington Wizards in the upcoming free agency period. That mammoth contract would have a starting salary of $42.7 million and move Beal into fifth ahead of George.

Ahead of free agency, here’s a look at the 30 highest-paid players by base salary for next season, according to Spotrac:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: $48,070,014

2. Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers: $47,063,478

3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: $44,474,988

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets: $42,969,845

5. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers: $42,492,568

T-6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $42,492,492

T-6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: $42,492,492

T-6. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: $42,492,492

9. John Wall, free agent (from Houston Rockets): $40,866,760

10. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors: $40,600,080

11. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz: $38,172,414

12. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: $37,980,720

13. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks: $37,948,276

14. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: $37,653,300

15. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers: $37,633,050

T-16. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: $36,600,000

T-16. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: $36,600,000

18. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets: $36,503,300

T-19. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors: $35,448,672

T-19. Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets: $35,448,672

T-21. Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards: $33,833,400

T-21. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $33,833,400

T-21. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $33,833,400

T-24. Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors: $33,616,770

T-24. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $33,616,770

26. C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans: $33,333,333

27. Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks: $32,544,000

28. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $32,478,838

T-29. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans: $31,650,600

T-29. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets: $31,650,600