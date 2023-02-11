Here Are the Food Trends That Will Dominate in 2023, According to a Top Grocery Chain

Some behaviors and habits people adopted at the onset of the pandemic are still sticking around today, including the routine of eating at home, according to one of the nation's largest grocery chains.

Kroger, the parent company of Mariano's, released its 2023 Food Trends Report in recent weeks, predicting cooking at home will remain a mainstay throughout the year - while Americans prioritize focusing on life's special moments.

"Customers not only learned to cook during the pandemic, they grew to love it," Stuart Aitken, Kroger's senior vice president, chief merchant and marketing officer, said in a news release. "In 2023, cooking at home remains a mainstay with customers gathering together to celebrate time lost and save money as inflation moderates..."

This year, Kroger predicts shoppers will focus on foods and flavors that make everyone happy, like cheese and cheesecake as well as salt and pepper-flavored items.

"Dips and dippers have emerged as a favorite, whether it's for a delicious snack or pleasing partygoers," according to the report. "Sweet snacks are also on the rise with customers jazzing up their traditional salty snacks or looking for an easy dessert option to contribute to a celebration."

When it comes to everyday meal planning and hosting guests, Americans will be looking for anything to make tasks easier, the company predicted.

Shoppers won't just simply look to put food on the table, but seek out different ways to elevate their meals. For instance, they may decide to add seafood - like shrimp, scallops and crab cakes - to a meal and save money instead of heading to a restaurant, according to Kroger.

Additionally, customers are expected to continue embracing foods and flavors from around the globe.

Based on the expected trends, Kroger has also compiled an extensive list of products shoppers can purchase.