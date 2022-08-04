National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: This Chicago Spot Was Named the Best in Illinois

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day treats the gooey and chewy confection to its own holiday, which falls every Aug. 4.
In honor of the cookie's big day, Yelp chipped in and created a list of the "Top Chocolate Chip Cookie" spots in each state.
Sweet Mandy B's took the crown on Yelp's list as the best place to grab a chocolate chip cookie at in Illinois.
On top of selling the classic dessert, the bakery has a "Just Dough It" treat, which features an eggless chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. The special sweet will be available on the menu until Sunday.
Besides cookies, Sweet Mandy B's also offers loads of other delights, including cupcakes, brownies, cakes and pies.
The bakery has a location in Lincoln Park, at 1208 W. Webster Ave., and Streeterville, at 254 E. Ontario St.
Here's Yelp's full list:
- Alabama (Homewood): Cookie Fix
- Alaska (Anchorage): Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop
- Arizona (Phoenix): La Grande Orange
- Arkansas (Little Rock): The Root Cafe
- California (San Francisco): B Patisserie
- Colorado (Denver): Brider
- Connecticut (Mystic): Sift Bake Shop
- Delaware (Milford): Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop
- Florida (Orlando): Gideon’s Bakehouse
- Georgia (Savannah): Back in the Day Bakery
- Hawaii (Honolulu): Kona Coffee Purveyors
- Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): Fire Pizza
- Illinois (Chicago): Sweet Mandy B’s
- Indiana (Indianapolis): Amelia’s
- Iowa (Des Moines): Scenic Route Bakery
- Kansas (Overland Park): Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee
- Kentucky (Louisville): Please & Thank You
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Willa Jean
- Maine (Portland): Standard Baking
- Maryland (Baltimore): Crust by Mack
- Massachusetts (Boston): Blunch
- Michigan (Detroit): Avalon International Breads
- Minnesota (Minneapolis): Rustica Bakery
- Mississippi (Corinth): Abe’s Grill
- Missouri (Saint Louis): Union Loafers Cake and Bread
- Montana (Hamilton): Mineshaft Pasty
- Nebraska (Omaha): Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada (Las Vegas): Zenaida’s Cafe
- New Hampshire (North Conway): Mystic Sugar Bakery
- New Jersey (Montclair): The Corner
- New Mexico (Albuquerque): Rude Boy Cookies
- New York (New York): City Cakes
- North Carolina (Charlotte): Villani’s Bakery
- North Dakota (Fargo): Mehl’s Gluten-Free Bakery
- Ohio (Lakewood): Blackbird Baking Company
- Oklahoma (Oklahoma City): Elemental Coffee
- Oregon (Portland): Courier Coffee Roasters
- Pennsylvania (West Homestead): Nancy B’s Bakery
- Rhode Island (Pawtucket): Wildflour Vegan Bakery and Cafe
- South Carolina (Greenville): The Chocolate Shoppe
- South Dakota (Rapid City): Sweet Secrets Bakery
- Tennessee (Nashville): Baked on 8th
- Texas (Austin): Teddy V Patisserie
- Utah (Millcreek): Munchies SLC
- Vermont (North Ferrisburgh): Vermont Cookie Love
- Virginia (Arlington): Bakeshop
- Washington (Seattle): Hello Robin
- West Virginia (Morgantown): Apple Annie’s
- Wisconsin (Madison): Yummee Treats
- Wyoming (Jackson): Persephone Bakery
According to Yelp, the company created its list by identifying businesses with a large concentration of reviews mentioning the treat. Yelp then ranked those places using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “chocolate chip cookie.”