National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: This Chicago Spot Was Named the Best in Illinois

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day treats the gooey and chewy confection to its own holiday, which falls every Aug. 4.

In honor of the cookie's big day, Yelp chipped in and created a list of the "Top Chocolate Chip Cookie" spots in each state.

Sweet Mandy B's took the crown on Yelp's list as the best place to grab a chocolate chip cookie at in Illinois.

On top of selling the classic dessert, the bakery has a "Just Dough It" treat, which features an eggless chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. The special sweet will be available on the menu until Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Besides cookies, Sweet Mandy B's also offers loads of other delights, including cupcakes, brownies, cakes and pies.

The bakery has a location in Lincoln Park, at 1208 W. Webster Ave., and Streeterville, at 254 E. Ontario St.

Here's Yelp's full list:

According to Yelp, the company created its list by identifying businesses with a large concentration of reviews mentioning the treat. Yelp then ranked those places using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “chocolate chip cookie.”