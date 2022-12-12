holiday shipping

Here Are the 2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for FedEx, USPS, UPS

The holidays can be a busy time of the year for shoppers and gift-givers.

If you want to make sure your goods arrive just in time for seasonal celebrations, there are some dates you will want to keep on the radar.

Here are shipping deadlines that will ensure expected delivery before Dec. 25:

FedEx

FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

FedEx Two Day: Dec. 21

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 20

FedEx Express Overnight: Dec. 22

FedEx Same Day: Dec. 23

U.S. Postal Service

Retail Ground Service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

International shipping has different dates. To see them, click here.

UPS

Ground shipping: Estimate available on UPS website.

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air Services: Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air Services: Dec. 22

