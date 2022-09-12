Here Are Some Pictures of the Turf and Rain at Soldier Field From Bears Game

By Ryan Taylor

LOOK: Pictures of wet turf, rain at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rain and wind stormed over Soldier Field for the Chicago Bears first game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The rain was noticeably affecting the play. Before the game, pictures swarmed Twitter and social media of the sloppy field. Puddles grew everywhere on the field. 

Some players elected not to warm up on the field and do their routine elsewhere in the stadium. The players who warmed up on the field did so diligently to avoid injury and soaking themselves. 

Nevertheless, the Bears win made for an entertaining game in "Bear weather." The team capped off the Week 1 upset with a celebratory slide through the back of the endzone. 

Here's some pictures and Tweets of Week 1's rainy game.

