Here Are More Than 30 Spots to Find Paczki This Fat Tuesday

One of the best days on the calendar has finally arrived, as Fat Tuesday - also called Paczki Day - gives Chicago-area residents the chance to indulge in the iconic sweet, deep-fried Polish treat.

Paczki are made with rich flour plus some alcohol, and typically filled with jam, chocolate or fruit before being topped with sugar or icing. While they're similar to doughnuts, some bakers say you may want to avoid calling them that.

If you're looking to plan your Fat Tuesday ahead of time and already know you'll be in the mood for some sweets, there are plenty of places you can go to grab paczki:

Here are just some of them:

Bakeries, Donut Shops and Restaurants

Beck's Crown Bakery, Crown Point, Indiana

Bennison's Bakery, Evanston

Beth's Little Bake Shop, 1814 Central Street, Evanston

Bridgeport Bakery 2.0, 2907 S. Archer Ave.

Deerfields Bakery, 813 Waukegan Road

DeEtta's Bakery, Naperville

Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave.

Donut Den, Joliet

Do-Rite Donuts, multiple locations at 1027 W. Addison St., 835 N. Michigan Ave., 181 N. Morgan St., 233 E. Erie St. and 50 W. Randolph St.

Firecakes Donuts, multiple locations including 68 W. Hubbard St., 2453 N. Clark St. and 205 W. Wacker Dr.

Herbs Bakery - Elgin

Kolatek's Bakery - 2445 N. Harlem Ave. and in Palatine

Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Harner's Bakery, North Aurora

Henze's Bakery, Valparaiso, Indiana

Huck Finn Restaurants, Oak Lawn, South Archer and South Pulaski

Fleckenstein's Bakery, Mokena and New Lenox

Kirsten’s Danish Bakery, Burr Ridge

Kuppie's Bakery, Villa Park

Munster Donut, 8314 Calumet Ave.,

Oak Park Bakery, 904 S. Oak Park Ave.

"Original" Ferrara Bakery, 2210 W. Taylor St.

Orland Park Bakery, 14850 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park

Palermo Bakery, Norridge

Racine Bakery, 6216 S. Archer Ave.

Roeser's Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave.

Smack Dab Chicago, 6730 North Clark Street

Stan's Donuts, multiple locations including 1560 N. Damen Ave., 28 E. Roosevelt Rd., 2800 N. Clark St. and 259 E. Erie St.

Toni Patisserie and Café, Hinsdale and Loop locations

Vanille Patisserie, Lincoln Park and West Loop Gate

Weber's Bakery, 7055 W. Archer Ave.

Wolf's Bakery, Evergreen Park

Grocery Stores