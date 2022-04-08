Here Are Farmers' Markets Open in Chicago This Weekend

Farmers' market season is officially upon us.

Though Chicagoans have only felt glimpses of spring, markets have already begun hitting the streets in some neighborhoods, with others expected to open over the next few months.

In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link Up Illinois program, which allows SNAP and Link holders to be credited up to $25 per card swipe at various markets. Full detailed explanations on the benefits can be found on the organization’s website.

Here are the farmers' markets open in Chicago this weekend:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Green City Market

Green City Market hit the streets of Lincoln Park last weekend, opening a month earlier than its past dates. The market will hold its season opener in its West Loop location on May 7.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout Nov. 19.

Information about the goods the market has in store can be found here.

Maxwell Street Market

Established and budding vendors are hitting the Maxwell Street Market through Dec. 18, bringing both artistic and cultural vibrancy to the city.

The festival is a long-standing Chicago tradition enriched with crafts, resale houseware and clothing, live music and street food.

Shoppers can head to the market — which will be stationed at 800 S. Desplaines St. — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Here's when other markets open:

Division Street City Market

Division Street City Market will store its stands with crepes, wildflower honey, cheeses and other fresh produce this season.

The market will run from 7 a.m. until noon Saturdays from May 7 to Oct. 29, and can be found at 100 W. Division St.

Daley Plaza City Market

Located in the Loop at 50 W. Washington St., Daley Plaza City Market brings together a collection of fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more for shoppers to exlore.

The market will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays from May 12 until Oct. 27.

Mercado de Colores

Hosted at the Manuel Perez Memorial Plaza — which is located at 4345 W. 26th St. — the market aims promote trust, security and sustainability.

Local farmers and gardeners will share a bundle of their products from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, with the season spanning June 4 to Oct. 1.

West Humboldt Park City Market

The community-run market is back for another season from June 4 to Oct. 1 in Chicago from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

With its shops to be set up at 3601 W. Chicago Ave., the market will bring in farm-fresh and sustainably grown fruits and vegetables to the neighborhood.

Pullman City Market

Pullman City Market will hold its sales from July 6 through Oct. 6 at 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave. this season.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, shoppers can head to the market for fresh fruits and vegetables, while also supporting local farmers.

Bronzeville City Market

Shoppers can stroll through the Bronzeville City Market’s stands from July 10 to Oct. 16 for fresh seasonal finds, including produce, street food, flowers and more.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays on 4700 S. King Dr.