Here Are 8 Different Ways You Can Win Money in Monday's $1.9B Powerball Drawing Without Hitting the Jackpot

At $1.9 billion, Monday's Powerball jackpot is the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and it's possible the jackpot could grow even higher.

If no winning ticket is sold, the jackpot will increase yet again. That has occurred numerous times over the past three months, so the possibility of it happening again is certainly there.

Anyone who buys a ticket will have a chance, but the odds aren't in any single person's favor. The odds of walking away with the grand prize are a stunning 1 in 292 million.

But you have a much greater chance of winning a smaller prize - ranging from $4 all the way to $1 million.

Here are the eight other ways you can take home some money:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

In the most recent drawing, this past Saturday, eight Powerball tickets worth a total $700,000 were sold in Illinois. Three players won $150,000 each after matching for numbers and the Powerball, in addition to adding the 'Power Play' feature, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Five other players matched four numbers and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each.

And earlier this year, in July, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winners, who have chosen to remain anonymous, selected the cash prize.