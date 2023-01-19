Here Are 5 Must-Try Speakeasies In Chicago

With speakeasy bars returning to Chicago in droves, it's starting to look like the 1920's are making a comeback.

If you're looking to spice up your night, take a step back in time and visit one of the many hidden establishments across the city.

Here are 5 unique speakeasies throughout the city worth visiting.

Nine Bar - Chinatown

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

216 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, Il 60616

Located behind Moon Palace restaurant on Cermak, the bar is the first of its kind in Chinatown. Owners Lily Wang and Joe Brigolio were inspired to create the speakeasy as a way to "reshape Chinatown nightlife" according to an interview done by Block Club Chicago. The establishment boasts a sleek, contemporary interior and offers Asian fusion cocktails and drinks.

While customers aren't able to order Moon Palace dishes in the bar, the restaurant still has a to-go counter just outside the Nine Bar entrance.

The Drifter - River North

676 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654

As one of Chicago's oldest speakeasies, the establishment used to be frequented by old-school gangsters. Located in the Green Door Tavern, The Drifter offers craft cocktails and an intimate environment. Enjoy unique live entertainment, like belly dancing and contortionists, while sipping on your beverages.

The Violet Hour - Wicker Park

1520 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Located in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, this bar may not have signage, but it's hard to miss the long line of people waiting outside. Boasting an intimate, private experience, patrons are asked to keep cell-phone usage to a minimum once inside.

The Alderman - Pilsen

1163 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608

The Alderman is a dimly lit, cozy-16 seat speakeasy tucked in a side room of Pilsen Yards. The 2022 Jean Banchet Award winner offers a high-end cocktail menu and many unique spirits. Reservations are recommended for this hot spot, especially on weekends.

Soif Wine Lounge - Logan Square

2456 N California Ave, Chicago, Il 60647

Soif (pronounced "swaf") is a Paris inspired cocktail bar perfect for wine lovers. With velvet banquets, an extensive wine list and a menu of small bites, it's the ideal romantic setting. It's located below Testaccio in Logan Square.