Here Are 5 Heart Shaped Items Perfect For Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you may be scrambling to find something perfect for that special someone.
As the day approaches, one special kind of treat may just make their heart skip a beat.
Businesses everywhere are creating heart-shaped versions of their most popular items.
We've found 5 heart shaped things that are just the right fit:
- Heart Shaped Lasagna: Italian chain restaurant Buca di Beppo is bringing back its iconic Heart-Shaped Lasagna. The perfect dinner for two, it is priced at $59.99, and available for dine-in or to-go.
- Heart Shaped Biscuits: Starting on February 11th, Hardee's will offer their heart-shaped biscuits.
- Heart Shaped Cake: Portillo's is bringing back their popular heart-shaped cake. The famous chocolate dessert is $17.99 and available for pre-order, with pick-up at any location from Feb. 8-17. Delivery is also offered from Feb. 10-14.
- Heart Shaped Nugget Tray: Chick-fil-A is offering their 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis (as well as their six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves) in the adorable silver and red trays. This limited time offer ends February 25th.
- Heart Shaped Donuts: Krispy Kreme has unveiled their heart-shaped donuts just in time for Valentine's Day. Each Valentine's Day dozen box is made up of the four heart-shaped flavor variations: the Hershey's Pick You, the Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss, the Hershey's Strawberry Dream, and the Hershey's Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme.