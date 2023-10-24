Time is running out to see some of the best haunted houses Chicagoland has to offer this Halloween season. From 13th Floor Haunted House to HellsGate, killer clowns, ghouls and monsters await your visit.

Here are 10 haunted houses to check out running up to Halloween and any special events they have planned. Be sure to make plans – many of these venues shutter on or before Oct. 31, with select events on Nov. 3 and 4.

13th Floor Haunted House - Schiller Park

Explore two themed-haunted houses in suburban Schiller Park hosted by entertainment company Thirteenth Floor. The Deadlands is a post-apocalyptic world rife with viral mutations where visitors embark on a quest to expose the corporation behind the virus. Depths of Darkness, meanwhile, is a maritime horror adventure following an ancient deep-sea creature.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, you can sign up for a “Behind The Screams” tour where tour guides take groups of guests through each room of the haunted house, explain their history and what it takes to run the seasonal event.

On Sunday Oct. 29th, guests can attend a “Monster Free Hour” at 5 p.m. and walk through the haunted house without live actors on set.

The attraction is located at 5050 River Rd., Schiller Park and is open most days of the week. You can view the schedule and buy tickets here.

Nightmare on Clark Street - Chicago

Wrigleyville-based Nightmare on Clark Street is a three-floor labyrinth-style haunted house where guests must navigate their way through various scares. The attraction even has a bar with Halloween-themed cocktails, so guests over 21 can find liquid courage before continuing on.

Nightmare on Clark Street is located at 3505 N. Clark St. and is open with extended hours this week: Visit from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 12 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

The venue housing this attraction was featured in "The Blues Brothers" and closed doors as a real prison back in 2002. Now, it’s said to be haunted. The Haunted Prison in Joliet is another Thirteenth Floor attraction. This year, it’s featuring four attractions: Cellblock 13, which houses an inmate with an insatiable thirst for revenge, the old prison yard, a labyrinth slaughterhouse and zombie laser tag. Thirteenth Floor has also organized a series of 5-minute escape rooms and serves Halloweened-themed drinks at the bar.

Visit the Old Joliet Haunted Prison at 401 Woodruff Road. It is open from Fridays to Sundays in October, with additional weekdays running up to Halloween. You can buy tickets here.

The Catacombs - Chicago

Descend into the Catacombs of St. Pascal’s Church, a non-profit haunted house run by the school and church, where all funds raised will support youth education efforts. The Catacombs, located in Portage Park, houses a list of original icons, including Peanut the Clown, a scarecrow named Stitches and a three-faced man.

You can visit The Catacombs at 6143 W Irving Park Road on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays running up to Halloween. You can buy tickets here.

Basement of the Dead and Shattered 3D - Aurora

Ranked number one on various haunted house lists is Basement of the Dead, a horror attraction featuring other-worldly creatures, ghosts and chainsaws in Aurora. Tickets to the haunted house include entry to the circus-themed Shattered 3D walkthrough.

Those who want to explore the set without jump scares can participate in “Nights of Isolation” on Wednesday, Oct. 25, where guests must find their way out of the Haunted House with just one glow stick per group. To celebrate the last night of the season, there will be a “Lights Out” event on Nov. 3 and 4 where guests will explore the 1,500 square-foot venue filled with actors and animatronics using only a glow stick to navigate.

The haunted house is located at 42. W. New York Street, and is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Ticket prices vary depending on the day and can be purchased here.

Disturbia - Downers Grove

From the same creator as Basement of the Dead is Disturbia. Visitors will embark on a path that takes them through a haunted graveyard and pumpkin patch full of deformed monsters.

Those hoping to avoid jump scares can visit the Wednesday “Nights of Isolation” on Oct. 11, 18 and 25 to walk through the space without actors.

Disturbia, located at 1213 Butterfield Rd., is open daily from Oct. 25 to 31, with special “Lights Out” nights on Nov. 3 and 4 just like Basement of the Dead. The haunted house will also welcome guests on Select Wednesdays, Mondays and on Halloween. Information on how to purchase tickets can be found here.

HellsGate - Lockport

This multi-level haunted mansion is hidden in the woods, keeping its ghouls and secrets locked behind a gate. HellsGate features a giant slide and guests have the chance to get their ticket free if they can find the Key Master and solve their riddle correctly within 10 seconds.

Visitors must park at 301 W. 2nd St. and take a roughly five-minute shuttle bus ride to the HellsGate grounds. The haunted house is open Thursdays to Sundays in October, with additional dates running up to and on Halloween. Tickets can be purchased here.

Hayride of Horror - Lockport

Just a five-minute drive away from HellsGate is the Hayride of Horror where guests ride through a haunted park full of spirits. At the same venue, guests can also experience the Curse of the Bayou. The venue also features a 20-foot outdoor movie screen and bonfire to warm up those in line while waiting their turn.

Find tickets to the Hayride of Horror, located at 1811 S. Lawrence Ave, here. The hayride is open on Fridays and Saturdays.

Massacre Haunted House - Montgomery

In this massive venue, visitors can walk through over 35,000 square feet of horror attractions rife with killer clowns and blood-thirsty nurses. A new "torture chamber" has opened up this year, too. Massacre Haunted House is one of the largest indoor haunted houses in Chicago land that features movie-quality set design and nearly 100 actors.

You can also find escape rooms and an axe throwing lounge. The venue, including the waiting line that has heating, is fully indoor and has 40 rooms, so don’t let the weather be an excuse to skip out!

The Massacre Haunted House is located at 299 Montgomery Road, and is open from Oct. 26 to 29, Oct, 31 and Nov. 4. Tickets can be purchased here.

Scream Scene - Skokie

Chainsaw maniacs and a clown maze are some of the frightening highlights you’ll find at the Scream Scene. The attraction comes to haunt Skokie every fall, taking over the Skokie Water Playground that is left abandoned in cooler months.

Located at 4715 Oakton Street, Scream Scene is open on Oct. 27 to 29 and Nov. 4, but not on Halloween. Find tickets here.