‘Her Family Didn't Deserve This:' Community Shocked After Young Mom Stabbed to Death at Walgreens

Neighbors and shoppers are in shock after a young mother was brutally stabbed to death Sunday morning at a Wicker Park Walgreens store, and Chicago police are releasing details on how they captured the man believed to have killed her.

According to Chicago police, the suspect in the case entered the Walgreens store with the intention to rob the location, but instead attacked and killed Olga Maria Calderon Sunday morning, stabbing her to death while she stocked shelves at the store.

“He grabbed her around the neck, and it appears she tried to push away from him,” CPD Cmdr. Eric Winstrom said. “After the murder, he (allegedly) discarded the knife and clothing in a nearby yard, which detectives recovered.”

Even without an eyewitness to the stabbing, Chicago police were able to track down 18-year-old Sincere Williams by using a bloodhound, as well as private and city surveillance cameras.

Now Williams is facing murder charges in connection with the case, and neighbors are left in shock that such a violent act happened at a store that they frequently visit.

“It makes me a little nervous,” Chris Sanders said.

“She always asked me how I was doing. It’s just so sad,” Cawanda Rice added.

Community activist Andrew Holmes says that Calderon’s husband and her two children are inconsolable after the crime.

“He (Calderon’s 3-year-old son) is looking for his mother,” he said. “He knows what time she’s supposed to be home. He’s hollering ‘mama!’”

Now, community members are left to wonder how something like this could have happened, and they’re expressing their condolences for the young woman’s family.

“I recently lost my mother, and she was always telling me to be strong,” Rice said. “She was a kind and loving person, and for this to happen is so sad. Her family didn’t deserve this.”