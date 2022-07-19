Hendriks and Anderson Attest That Clubhouse Rumors Were ‘Fabrication'

Hendriks, Anderson on clubhouse rumors: 'Complete fabrication' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

They're laughing on the inside.

That's what All-Star Tim Anderson says in response to the reports about the White Sox having issues in the clubhouse.

Multiple reports from Bob Nightengale said that the players were forming 'cliques,' complaining about manager Tony La Russa and having meetings hosted by team president Kenny Williams about their on-field performance.

But, none of that is true seems to be true, according to Anderson.

“Nobody really knows what's going on," Anderson said. "You know, just a lot of people with a lot of opinions. But we on the inside laughing, you know what I mean? But we understand that when you're going through a lot of things, [there’s] going to be a lot of opinions. The biggest thing is to not really buy into those opinions and just stay the course and stay focused.”

The White Sox' closer, Liam Hendriks, also had thoughts about the matter.

“I've answered that question pretty extensively by saying it's a complete fabrication," Hendriks said. "I don't know where the source came from. I've got my inklings, but other than that that clubhouse is fine."

There's no hiding that the team has run into trouble on the field this season. Expected to be a surefire playoff team, they sit in third place in the AL Central with a record of 46-46.

However, the team pulled it together in their last two series. They split a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on the road and beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in a series just before the All-Star break. They routed the Twins 11-0 in the series finale to put a positive spin on a difficult first half.

As far as their "clubhouse issues" are concerned, the two All-Stars have zero worries about their team chemistry.

“There's no issues in that clubhouse with any dissension, with any quips, with any kind of lack of leadership or anything like that," Hendriks said. "It's a very strong family in that clubhouse.”

While the reports believe there's a lot of talking going on in the clubhouse, Anderson not only believes there isn't much, but that it's no longer useful in the Sox' situation.

“I don't really think it's a whole lot of talking really," Anderson said. "We got to go out and do it.”

Anderson and Hendriks will compete in the All-Star game on Tuesday. After that, the team will face the Guardians at home to kick off the second-half of the season. They sit one game behind the Guardians and three games behind the division-leading Twins.

