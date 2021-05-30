Indianapolis 500

Helio Castroneves Wins Indianapolis 500 for 4th Time

By Jenna Fryer

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners Sunday, and then scaled the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of the largest crowd since the start of the pandemic.

The Brazilian joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, his former mentor at Team Penske, as the only four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Mears was the last driver to join the club in 1991.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Castroneves won his third 500 in 2009 and has been chasing win No. 4 ever since.

Local

Justin Fields 3 mins ago

Vikings Tried to Trade Up for Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL Draft, Reports Say

coronavirus vaccine illinois 23 mins ago

More Than Half of Illinois Adults Now Fully Vaccinated for COVID

At 46 years old, in his first season no longer driving for Roger Penske, he held off Alex Palou to win the 105th running of the race in front of 135,000 fans — the most at any sports event in the world since the pandemic began 18 months ago. The number represented 40% of the speedway’s capacity and was agreed upon by health officials.

A year ago, no fans were allowed for the race that was delayed from May to August. This year, celebrities were back and fans were everywhere and they were treated to a win by one of the most popular drivers in Indy 500 history.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indianapolis 500indy 500Helio CastronevesIndyCar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us