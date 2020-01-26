Kobe Bryant

Helicopter That Crashed Sunday in California Had Previously Been Owned by State of Illinois, Records Show

The helicopter was purchased from the state in 2015

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: A general photo of the helicopter Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers took to his last game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The helicopter involved in Sunday’s fatal crash that killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, had previously been owned by the state of Illinois, according to a helicopter tracking website and FAA records.

According to the website Helis.com, the helicopter, with tail number designation N76ILL, was used by the state from 2007 until it was sold in 2015. In September of that year, the helicopter was transferred to Island Express Holding Corp in California and its “N-number” changed to N72EX.

That number, confirmed on the FAA’s database, was the one affixed to Bryant’s helicopter, as shown in photos from aircraft tracking websites and Getty Images’ database.

Local

Elk Grove Village 49 mins ago

Former Elk Grove Village Candidate Charged with Battery

Kobe Bryant 2 hours ago

Signs Outside United Center Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, that helicopter was the one that crashed in the hills near Calabasas, California on Sunday, killing Bryant and eight other people on board.

The NTSB has sent a team to California to begin investigating the cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Kobe Bryant
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us