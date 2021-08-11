Helicopter Crashes on Street Near Chicago Executive Airport

Authorities say a helicopter crashed on the street near the Chicago Executive Airport in the northwest suburbs early Wednesday.

At around 6:40 a.m., the helicopter crashed on the street near the intersection of Apple Drive and North Milwaukee Avenue about a mile south of the airport, according to Prospect Heights police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said only the pilot was aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter at the time of the crash.

Police said there were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Milwaukee Avenue remains closed between Palatine and Des Plaines River roads as authorities, including the FAA, continue to investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.