Helicopter forced to land at Jackson Park Golf Course: Chicago fire officials

A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at a golf course in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood on Monday evening.

According to Chicago fire officials, the helicopter landed after what was described as a mechanical issue, touching down near the first tee box at the golf course.

Chicago paramedics were on scene checking on the occupants of the aircraft, according to fire officials.

There were no serious injuries reported during the incident, and Chicago police also responded to the scene with their own helicopter.

According to the FAA, the helicopter is registered to a Champaign-based tour company, and has been based at the Lansing airport.

No further information was available, and we will update this story with additional details.