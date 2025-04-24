Food & Drink

Heinz testing new kind of sauce machine at 3 suburban restaurants

The sauce vending machines will be found at Epic Burger locations in Northbrook, Evanston and Skokie

By NBC Chicago Staff

While diners are used to the usual ketchup and mustard when eating at a fast food restaurant, Heinz is looking to expand the choices available with a new sauce vending machine debuting at three suburban restaurants.

The Heinz Remix machines, which allow customers to create their own customizable sauces from a chosen sauce base, enhancer and flavor intensity are now available at three suburban Epic Burger locations.

The machine, designed to look like the Heinz Ketchup keystone, gives customers the choice between ketchup, BBQ sauce, mayo or ranch dressing, with up to two flavor enhancers possible for each sauce.

Flavor enhancers available include jalapeño, buffalo, smoky chipotle and roasted garlic.

From there, customers can then choose the flavor intensity of their sauce, with low, medium and high available as options.

The machines can be found at the Epic Burger locations in Evanston, Skokie and Northbrook, with the Skokie location opening soon.

