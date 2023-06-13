Heinz ‘drops' new limited-time sauce flavors in Chicago

Chicagoans will be among the first to be able to try Heinz's six new limited-time sauces, the company announced Tuesday.

The so-called "Sauce Drops" will be available for city residents, with a little help from viral sensations who had their own limited-time fame.

“It’s Friday” singer Rebecca Black, Kyle Craven of the “Bad Luck Brian” meme, and viral early 2000’s American Idol sensation William Hung are partnering with Heinz to “drop” one sauce per month at select restaurants, including Chicago’s own Parson’s Chicken & Fish.

Starting Tuesday with “Rebecca Black Garlic Ranch” drops, the new flavors will be available at Person’s Chicken & Fish locations in Chicago, as well as Sticky’s Finger Joint locations in New York and New Jersey and Abner’s Famous Chicken locations in Tennessee and Mississippi. Each limited-time sauce is meant for a variety of dipping options, but especially for fried chicken, the company said.

The limited-time flavors include:

HEINZ Yuzu Wasabi: creamy with bright citrus notes and a surprising bite

HEINZ Black Garlic Ranch: smoothness of ranch with a mellow, deep flavor of black garlic

HEINZ Brewery Mustard: Pub-style grainy mustard sauce with an ale aroma and hoppy background

HEINZ Hatch Chili Ranch: a spicy smoky sauce enhanced with Southwest chilies

HEINZ Harissa Aioli: a smoky roasted red pepper bled with flavorful heat and a North African/Middle Eastern flair

Each month, Heinz and one of its featured stars will announce via social media which one of the six unique sauces will be dropping in restaurants next. Participating Parson's Chicken & Fish Locations include: