Heineken

Heineken to Give Away Packs of Alcohol-Free Beer for Dry January

The pack holds 31 cans of alcohol-free Heineken, one for every day of the month

Heineken

Planning to kick off the New Year by participating in the growing “dry January” trend?

With many vowing not to drink alcohol for the first month of the year to recoup from the holidays, Heineken has announced a limited-edition alcohol-free beer pack. And they’re giving it away for free in select cities, including Chicago.

The January Dry Pack will be listed for free beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at januarydrypack.com. The pack holds 31 cans of alcohol-free Heineken, one for every day of the month.

Local

Harvey 36 mins ago

Male Killed in Hit-and-Run Involving 2 Vehicles in Harvey: Police

Michigan 1 hour ago

Bottled Water Warning in Flint

“With 69 calories per can, it’s a refreshing choice for anyone who wants to skip the alcohol, but still enjoy a beer,” the company said in a statement.

The free offer will only be available while supplies last and Heineken said “quantities are limited.”

This article tagged under:

Heinekenalcohol-free beerDry January
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us