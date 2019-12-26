Heineken to Give Away Packs of Alcohol-Free Beer for Dry January

Planning to kick off the New Year by participating in the growing “dry January” trend?

With many vowing not to drink alcohol for the first month of the year to recoup from the holidays, Heineken has announced a limited-edition alcohol-free beer pack. And they’re giving it away for free in select cities, including Chicago.

The January Dry Pack will be listed for free beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at januarydrypack.com. The pack holds 31 cans of alcohol-free Heineken, one for every day of the month.

“With 69 calories per can, it’s a refreshing choice for anyone who wants to skip the alcohol, but still enjoy a beer,” the company said in a statement.

The free offer will only be available while supplies last and Heineken said “quantities are limited.”