Heavy Traffic Expected Due to Half Marathon, Parade Street Closures, Chicago Officials Say

Chicagoans could see some heavy traffic this weekend due to several events drawing large crowds throughout the city.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned that the following events could caused increased traffic and encourage those who spot suspicious activity to call 9-1-1:

Lifetime Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K Race

Over 7,000 runners are expected to take on the Spring Half Marathon Sunday starting at 7 a.m. at Maggie Daley Park. Streets will be closed on:

Monroe: Lake Shore Drive to Columbus

Lake Shore Drive to Columbus Columbus: Madison to Intermediate Randolph

Madison to Intermediate Randolph Columbus: Madison to Roosevelt Road

Madison to Roosevelt Road Randolph St: 300-525 East

300-525 East Intermediate Randolph: DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus (eastbound lanes only)

Hellenic Heritage or Greek Independence Day Parade

The Greek Independence Day Parade is scheduled to step off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Halsted Street between Van Buren and Madison.

The Greektown Agora market will also run from noon-6 p.m. Sunday to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Greek Declaration of Independence.

Street closures will likely begin at 8:30 a.m., sectioning off the portion of Halsted Street from Madison to Randolph.

Bridge Lifts

Spring bridge lifts are scheduled from Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which will likely cause delays as bridges are lifted beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Cubs will host Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on both Saturday and Sunday at 1:20 p.m. High traffic is expected in Wrigleyville around the times of the games.