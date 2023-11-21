Heavy, steady rain across Chicago area snarls traffic on roadways; crashes, spinouts reported

Most parts of the Chicago area Tuesday woke up to steady rain, with more heavy rainfall expected to continue through the morning hours, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, some of the heaviest downpours Tuesday were in Kane and DeKalb Counties.

As of 5:20 a.m. some traffic incidents and backups were reported due to the rain. According to Total Traffic, a crash on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) northbound at the Stevenson expressway had blocked two left lanes, and an accident on the right shoulder of the Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) had caused stop-and-go traffic between Washington Blvd. and Monroe St.

On the inbound Bishop Ford (I-94), between 115th St. and the Dan Ryan Expressway, there were reports of flooding.

Backups were also reported on I-57, the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway and the inbound Kennedy, Total Traffic showed.

"Things are very messy out there," NBC 5 Traffic reporter Jen DeSalvo said.

With "soaking" rain expected to continue through the morning commute, traffic on area roadways could continue to snarl, Roman added.

By mid-morning however, the rain is expected to taper to scattered showers. In the afternoon, those showers will gradually come to an end, Roman said.

While drizzle could remain in some parts, much of the area is expected to remain dry for the afternoon and into the evening. However, winds are expected to pick up and temperatures are expected to fall, making for a blustery Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, wind gusts of between 25-30 miles per-hour could be expected Roman said, with high temperatures in the mid to low 40s.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to tumble even more, into the 20s and 30s, Roman said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to dry and sunny with temperatures in the 40s, Roman said, making for a pleasant Thanksgiving Day.

Clouds are expected to move back in Friday, Roman said.