Heavy snow from the weekend winter storm caused a vacant building to collapse Sunday evening in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community on the Far South Side, authorities said.

The collapse was reported at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Racine Avenue, which is near West 80th Street.

Debris from the building damaged several cars parked on an adjacent street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

No injuries were reported.