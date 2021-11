A heavy police response could be seen at a northwest Indiana pond Thursday afternoon.

Authorities urged residents to avoid the area of Interstate 80 and Kennedy Avenue for "police activity," according to Indiana State Police.

The Lake County coroner confirmed it was called to the scene.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately released by authorities but footage from the scene showed crews surrounding a pond just off the interstate.

